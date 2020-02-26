Akhisar Belediyespor
    -
    13:30
    26/02/20
    Spor Toto Akhisar Stadium
    Giresunspor
      Turkish 1.Lig • Day 24
      Knockout stages
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Akhisar Belediyespor - Giresunspor
      Turkish 1.Lig - 26 February 2020

      Turkish 1.Lig – Follow the Football match between Akhisar Belediyespor and Giresunspor live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 26 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.


      Have your say by voting on who will win between Akhisar Belediyespor and Giresunspor? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Akhisar Belediyespor vs Giresunspor. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.