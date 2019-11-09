LIVE

BB Erzurumspor - Akhisar Belediyespor

Turkish 1.Lig - 9 November 2019

Turkish 1.Lig – Follow the Football match between BB Erzurumspor and Akhisar Belediyespor live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 9 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





