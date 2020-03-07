LIVE

Bursaspor - Istanbulspor

Turkish 1.Lig - 7 March 2020

Turkish 1.Lig – Follow the Football match between Bursaspor and Istanbulspor live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 7 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Yalcin Kosukavak or Tamer Avci? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Bursaspor and Istanbulspor? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Bursaspor vs Istanbulspor. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

