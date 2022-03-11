Turkish 1.Lig / Matchday 29
Bahçelievler Stadyumu / 11.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/istanbulspor/teamcenter.shtml
Istanbulspor
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/keciorengucu/teamcenter.shtml
Ankara Keçiörengücü
Advertisement
Ad

Istanbulspor - Ankara Keçiörengücü Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Istanbulspor logo
Istanbulspor
Ankara Keçiörengücü logo
Ankara Keçiörengücü
0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Istanbulspor

Ankara Keçiörengücü

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
MKE AnkaragücüAKG
27184558
2
ÜmraniyesporUMR
27174655
3
BandirmasporBAN
27144946
4
IstanbulsporIST
26144846
5
BB ErzurumsporERZ
27128744
11
Ankara KeçiörengücüKEC
26971034
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Ümraniyespor
-
-
Altinordu
12/03
BB Erzurumspor
-
-
Samsunspor
12/03
Menemenspor
-
-
Boluspor
12/03
Manisa FK
-
-
MKE Ankaragücü
13/03

Follow the Turkish 1.Lig live Football match between Istanbulspor and Ankara Keçiörengücü with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 11 March 2022.

Catch the latest Istanbulspor and Ankara Keçiörengücü news and find up to date Turkish 1.Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.