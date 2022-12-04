Adanaspor - Göztepe

Turkish 1.Lig / Matchday 16
KozArena / 04.12.2022
Adanaspor
Completed
2
2
Göztepe
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EyüpsporEYU
16114137
2
SamsunsporSAM
1576227
3
Ankara KeçiörengücüKEC
1575326
4
Çaykur RizesporRIZ
1467125
5
PendiksporPEN
1474325
12
AdanasporADA
1546518
13
GöztepeGÖZ
1453618
Çaykur Rizespor
-
-
Pendikspor
05/12
Altay
5
1
Boluspor
Manisa FK
0
0
Ankara Keçiörengücü
Sakaryaspor
2
0
BB Erzurumspor

