Altay - Boluspor

Turkish 1.Lig / Matchday 16
Bornova Stadyumu / 04.12.2022
Altay
Completed
5
1
Boluspor
Highlights

Altay
Boluspor

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Altay logo
Altay
Boluspor logo
Boluspor
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Altay

Boluspor

Actions

Altay logo
Altay
Boluspor logo
Boluspor
Scorers

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EyüpsporEYU
16114137
2
SamsunsporSAM
1576227
3
Ankara KeçiörengücüKEC
1575326
4
Çaykur RizesporRIZ
1467125
5
PendiksporPEN
1474325
7
BolusporBOL
1574425
11
AltayALT
1556421
Related matches

Çaykur Rizespor
-
-
Pendikspor
05/12
Adanaspor
2
2
Göztepe
Manisa FK
0
0
Ankara Keçiörengücü
Sakaryaspor
2
0
BB Erzurumspor

