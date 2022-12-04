Manisa FK - Ankara Keçiörengücü

Turkish 1.Lig / Matchday 16
04.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manisa-fk/teamcenter.shtml
Manisa FK
Completed
0
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/keciorengucu/teamcenter.shtml
Ankara Keçiörengücü
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manisa FK logo
Manisa FK
Ankara Keçiörengücü logo
Ankara Keçiörengücü
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Manisa FK

Ankara Keçiörengücü

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EyüpsporEYU
16114137
2
SamsunsporSAM
1576227
3
Ankara KeçiörengücüKEC
1575326
4
Çaykur RizesporRIZ
1467125
5
PendiksporPEN
1474325
8
Manisa FKMFK
1566324
Follow the Turkish 1.Lig live Football match between Manisa FK and Ankara Keçiörengücü with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 4 December 2022.

Catch the latest Manisa FK and Ankara Keçiörengücü news and find up to date Turkish 1.Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

