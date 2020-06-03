Football

Turkish club Trabzonspor given one-year European ban over finances

ByReuters
20 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

BERN, June 3 (Reuters) - Turkish club Trabzonspor have been given a one-season ban from European football after falling foul of the break-even rule known as financial fair play (FFP).

UEFA said in a statement on Wednesday that Trabzonspor had failed to meet the conditions of a settlement agreement it reached with the European soccer body in 2016, when it was found to have breached the rules.

It said that the ban would be applied if the club qualified for European soccer next season or in 2021-22, but it would not be implemented after that.

The FFP rules were introduced in 2011 and were designed to stop teams spending more than they generate themselves, a move aimed mainly at stopping rich club owners from buying success with large cash injections.

AC Milan and Manchester City have both been barred from European football for breaking the rules, although the latter have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

