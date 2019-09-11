Turkish court sentences Barcelona's Turan to jail over nightclub fight

However, the court deferred the implementation of the verdict, which means Turan will not go to prison unless he commits a crime in the next five years.

Turan was involved in a fight with Turkish singer Berkay Sahin in an Istanbul nightclub late last year, leaving the singer with a broken nose. Turan later arrived at the hospital with a gun which he fired at the ground, causing panic.

Basaksehir said they had fined the 31-year-old 2.5 million Turkish lira ($432,548) over the incident.

He joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid for 34 million euros ($37.45 million) in 2015, winning four trophies, making 55 appearances and scoring 15 goals for the Catalan club.

Turan has played for Turkey 100 times and scored 17 goals for his country. ($1 = 5.7797 liras) ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay Editing by Christian Radnedge)