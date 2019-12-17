LIVE

Adanaspor - Alanyaspor

Turkish Cup - 17 December 2019

Turkish Cup – Follow the Football match between Adanaspor and Alanyaspor live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 17 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Engin Ipekoglu or Stjepan Tomas? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Adanaspor and Alanyaspor? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Adanaspor vs Alanyaspor. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

