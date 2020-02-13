BB Erzurumspor
    -
    14:00
    13/02/20
    Kazim Karabekir Stadium
    Trabzonspor
      Turkish Cup • Quarter-final
      Knockout stages
      BB Erzurumspor - Trabzonspor
      Turkish Cup - 13 February 2020

      Turkish Cup – Follow the Football match between BB Erzurumspor and Trabzonspor live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 13 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
