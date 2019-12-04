LIVE

Eyüpspor - Antalyaspor

Turkish Cup - 4 December 2019

Turkish Cup – Follow the Football match between Eyüpspor and Antalyaspor live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:45 on 4 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





