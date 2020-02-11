LIVE

Fenerbahçe - Kirklarelispor

Turkish Cup - 11 February 2020

Turkish Cup – Follow the Football match between Fenerbahçe and Kirklarelispor live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 11 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ersun Yanal or Vehbi Haluk Bulgurlu?



Fenerbahçe and Kirklarelispor

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Fenerbahçe vs Kirklarelispor.


