LIVE

Keçiörengüçü - Yeni Malatyaspor

Turkish Cup - 18 December 2019

Turkish Cup – Follow the Football match between Keçiörengüçü and Yeni Malatyaspor live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:45 on 18 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Hamdi Yilmaz or Sergen Yalçin? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Keçiörengüçü and Yeni Malatyaspor? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Keçiörengüçü vs Yeni Malatyaspor. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

