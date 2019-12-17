LIVE

Tuzlaspor - Galatasaray

Turkish Cup - 17 December 2019

Turkish Cup – Follow the Football match between Tuzlaspor and Galatasaray live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 17 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gürses Kilic or Fatih Terim? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Tuzlaspor and Galatasaray? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Tuzlaspor vs Galatasaray. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

