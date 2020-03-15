Galatasaray missed the chance to capitalise on the top-of-the-table draw between Trabzonspor and Istanbul Basaksehir, drawing 0-0 with Besiktas in the Istanbul Derby.

Three points would have been enough to take Fatih Terim’s side to within one point of top spot in the Turkish Super Lig, but they spurned the opportunity at a Turk Telecom Stadyum a left empty due to the global coronavirus crisis.

Besiktas had the ball in the back of the net in the first half, with Burak Yilmaz squeezing home a finish from a tight angle. However, the striker was adjudged to be offside and the goal was correctly chalked off.

Both sides had chances to claim the victory, with Sofiane Feghouli, Radamel Falcao and Georges-Kevin N’koudou all missing chances to find the back of the net. In the end, the two rivals were forced to settle for a point apiece, leaving Galatasaray three points behind Trabzonspor and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Staff disinfect the dugouts ahead of the matchGetty Images

TALKING POINT - Low intensity and energy was a byproduct of this match’s surreal spectacle

There was an eery silence around the Turk Telecom Stadyum as this Istanbul Derby was played in front of empty stands due to the coronavirus crisis and that transmitted into the players. This was a match played at a low intensity, with both sets of players seemingly suffering from a lack of energy throughout. Had the stands been packed with fans, it’s difficult to envisage that this would have been the case.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Omer Bayram (Galatasaray)

He was only on the pitch for 45 minutes, introduced at the break for Younes Belhanda, but Omer Bayram came as close as anyone to making the difference for Galatasaray. His creativity and invention gave the home side another dimension. Terim must regret not using him from the start over the ineffective Belhanda. He might have had a hand in winning the match for a Galatasaray side that otherwise lacked quality in the final third.

PLAYER RATINGS

Galatasaray - Muslera 6, Mariano 6, Donk 6, Marcao 6, Saracchi 6, Seri 7, Lemina 5, Belhanda 5, Feghouli 6, Onyekuru 6, Falcao 5. Subs - Bayram 7, Akbaba 5, Andone 3.

Besiktas - Karius 7, Gokhan 7, Ruiz 6, Vida 6, Caner 5, Elneny 6, Atiba 5, Boyd 5, Boateng 6, N’koudou 6, Yilmaz 7. Subs - Llajic 5, Lens 4, Diaby 3.

KEY MOMENTS

18’ Over the bar! That was a chance for Galatasaray to open the scoring with Donk getting on the end of a corner kick delivery into the middle, but he sends his header over the target!

26’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! Besiktas have the ball in the back of the net with Yilmaz squeezing an incredible finish in at the near post, but the flag was up for offside and it's ruled out!

51’ Header from Falcao! That was an exceptional freekick delivery from Bayram, with the cross played into Falcao, but the Colombian striker heads wide of the target when he should have tested Karius!

58’ Huge chance for the away side! N'Koudou took down a pass at the back post following a wonderful pass form Yilmaz, but Muslera came rushing off his line to make the save! That was the best chance of the match so far.

78’ FEGHOULI... wide! That should have been the opening goal! Karius made a diving save from Bayram, the ball then fell to Feghouli, but the Galatasaray man could only put his shot wide of the far post!

83’ Big chance for Onyekuru! The pass was played into the Nigerian, the run of Saracchi down the left side drew the attention of the Besiktas defender, but Onyekuru sends his shot high and wide. That was a big chance!

KEY STATS