The former Liverpool forward joined the club in the summer on a free transfer after being released by the Anfield club at the end of his previous deal.

And despite some promising form which saw him net seven times in 13 appearances, his time in Turkey has come to an end after just six months.

"The professional footballer contract signed between our company and our professional footballer Daniel Andre Sturridge, dated 21.08.2019 and ending 31.05.2021 has been mutually terminated," a Trabzonspor statement read.

"In accordance with the termination agreement, the football player gave up all his forward-looking rights and receivables."

The news is being reported as a huge surprise in Turkey, with Sturridge finding form and Trabzonspor currently sitting top of the Super Lig in a tight title race that also includes Galatasaray, Sivasspor and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Trabzon are vying for their first Turkish title since 1984.