LIVE

Alanyaspor - Çaykur Rizespor

Turkish Süper Lig - 20 October 2019

Turkish Süper Lig – Follow the Football match between Alanyaspor and Çaykur Rizespor live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 20 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Erol Bulut or Ismail Kartal? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Alanyaspor and Çaykur Rizespor? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Alanyaspor vs Çaykur Rizespor. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

