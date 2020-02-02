LIVE

Alanyaspor - Yeni Malatyaspor

Turkish Süper Lig - 2 February 2020

Turkish Süper Lig – Follow the Football match between Alanyaspor and Yeni Malatyaspor live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 2 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Erol Bulut or Kemal Özdes? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Alanyaspor and Yeni Malatyaspor? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Alanyaspor vs Yeni Malatyaspor. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

