LIVE

Antalyaspor - Yeni Malatyaspor

Turkish Süper Lig - 29 September 2019

Turkish Süper Lig – Follow the Football match between Antalyaspor and Yeni Malatyaspor live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Bülent Korkmaz or Sergen Yalçin? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Antalyaspor and Yeni Malatyaspor? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Antalyaspor vs Yeni Malatyaspor. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

