LIVE

Atiker Konyaspor - Galatasaray

Turkish Süper Lig - 26 January 2020

Turkish Süper Lig – Follow the Football match between Atiker Konyaspor and Galatasaray live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 26 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Aykut Kocaman or Fatih Terim? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Atiker Konyaspor and Galatasaray? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Atiker Konyaspor vs Galatasaray. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

