LIVE

Çaykur Rizespor - MKE Ankaragücü

Turkish Süper Lig - 25 October 2019

Turkish Süper Lig – Follow the Football match between Çaykur Rizespor and MKE Ankaragücü live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 25 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ismail Kartal or Metìn Diyadin? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Çaykur Rizespor and MKE Ankaragücü? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Çaykur Rizespor vs MKE Ankaragücü. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

