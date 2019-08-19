Share
avant-match
LIVE
Fenerbahçe - Gazisehir Gaziantep
Turkish Süper Lig - 19 August 2019
Turkish Süper Lig – Follow the Football match between Fenerbahçe and Gazisehir Gaziantep live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 19 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Have your say by voting on who will win between Fenerbahçe and Gazisehir Gaziantep? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Fenerbahçe vs Gazisehir Gaziantep. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
No comments for this event.