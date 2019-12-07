LIVE

Galatasaray - Alanyaspor

Turkish Süper Lig - 7 December 2019

Turkish Süper Lig – Follow the Football match between Galatasaray and Alanyaspor live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 7 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Fatih Terim or Erol Bulut? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Galatasaray and Alanyaspor? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Galatasaray vs Alanyaspor. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

