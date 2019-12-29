LIVE

Gaziantep FK - Yeni Malatyaspor

Turkish Süper Lig - 29 December 2019

Turkish Süper Lig – Follow the Football match between Gaziantep FK and Yeni Malatyaspor live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:30 on 29 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Marius Sumudica or Sergen Yalçin? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Gaziantep FK and Yeni Malatyaspor? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Gaziantep FK vs Yeni Malatyaspor. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

