LIVE

Göztepe - Gaziantep FK

Turkish Süper Lig - 22 February 2020

Turkish Süper Lig – Follow the Football match between Göztepe and Gaziantep FK live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 22 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ilhan Palut or Marius Sumudica? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Göztepe and Gaziantep FK? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Göztepe vs Gaziantep FK. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

