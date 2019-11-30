LIVE

Sivasspor - Kasimpasa

Turkish Süper Lig - 30 November 2019

Turkish Süper Lig – Follow the Football match between Sivasspor and Kasimpasa live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 30 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Riza Çalimbay or Kemal Özdes? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Sivasspor and Kasimpasa? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sivasspor vs Kasimpasa. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

