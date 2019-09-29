LIVE

Trabzonspor - Besiktas

Turkish Süper Lig - 29 September 2019

Turkish Süper Lig – Follow the Football match between Trabzonspor and Besiktas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ünal Karaman or Abdullah Avci? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Trabzonspor and Besiktas? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Trabzonspor vs Besiktas. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

