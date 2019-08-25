LIVE

Trabzonspor - Yeni Malatyaspor

Turkish Süper Lig - 25 August 2019

Turkish Süper Lig – Follow the Football match between Trabzonspor and Yeni Malatyaspor live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:15 on 25 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ünal Karaman or Sergen Yalçin? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Trabzonspor and Yeni Malatyaspor? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Trabzonspor vs Yeni Malatyaspor. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

