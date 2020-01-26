LIVE

Yukatel Denizlispor - Antalyaspor

Turkish Süper Lig - 26 January 2020

Turkish Süper Lig – Follow the Football match between Yukatel Denizlispor and Antalyaspor live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 26 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mehmet Özdilek or Tamer Tuna? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Yukatel Denizlispor and Antalyaspor? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Yukatel Denizlispor vs Antalyaspor. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

