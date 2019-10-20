LIVE

Yukatel Denizlispor - Fenerbahçe

Turkish Süper Lig - 20 October 2019

Turkish Süper Lig – Follow the Football match between Yukatel Denizlispor and Fenerbahçe live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 20 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mehmet Özdilek or Ersun Yanal? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Yukatel Denizlispor and Fenerbahçe? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Yukatel Denizlispor vs Fenerbahçe. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

