Alanyaspor - MKE Ankaragücü

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Alanyaspor and MKE Ankaragücü with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 25 January 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Semih Tokatli or Necati Erkmen? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Alanyaspor and MKE Ankaragücü news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Alanyaspor and MKE Ankaragücü. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

