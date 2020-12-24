Çaykur Rizespor
Finished
0
2
-
1
0
16:00
24/12/20
Çaykur Didi Stadyumu
Antalyaspor
Turkish Süper Lig • Day 14
  • 2nd Half
  • Çaykur Rizespor
  • Antalyaspor
  • PehlivanAy
    90'
  • JahovicOrgill
    85'
  • BaianoDonsah
    82'
  • FredyÖzmert
    81'
  • FernandoBulut
    81'
  • Erdogan
    76'
  • TorunErdogan
    73'
  • AmiltonBayrakdar
    71'
  • Podolski
    61'
  • Škoda
    59'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Çaykur Rizespor
  • Antalyaspor
  • AlbayrakJahovic
    45'
  • MichalakSamudio
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Çaykur Rizespor
  • Antalyaspor
  • Sari
    45'
  • Baiano
    41'
  • Amilton
    11'
  • Torun
    11'
  • Pehlivan
    7'
Çaykur Rizespor - Antalyaspor

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Çaykur Rizespor and Antalyaspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 24 December 2020.
