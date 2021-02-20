Denizlispor - Gençlerbirligi

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Denizlispor and Gençlerbirligi with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 20 February 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Hakan Kutlu or Mehmet Altiparmak? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Denizlispor and Gençlerbirligi news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Denizlispor and Gençlerbirligi. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

