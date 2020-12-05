Galatasaray - Hatayspor

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Galatasaray and Hatayspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 5 December 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Fatih Terim or Murat Sönmez? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Galatasaray and Hatayspor news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Galatasaray and Hatayspor. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

