Gaziantep FK - Fenerbahçe

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Gaziantep FK and Fenerbahçe with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 19 December 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Marius Sumudica or Erol Bulut? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Gaziantep FK and Fenerbahçe news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Gaziantep FK and Fenerbahçe. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

