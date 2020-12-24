Kayserispor
Finished
1
1
-
2
0
13:00
24/12/20
Kadir Has Sehir Stadyumu
Konyaspor
Turkish Süper Lig • Day 14
ScoresTables
  • 2nd Half
  • Kayserispor
  • Konyaspor
  • Behich
    90'
  • Jevtovic
    90'
  • KangaDepe
    90'
  • Demirok (P)
    89'
  • DaciDemirok
    85'
  • AttamahÇapar
    80'
  • Pedro HenriqueParlak
    79'
  • Kvrzic
    75'
  • DemirbagGüçtekin
    70'
  • Lennon
    64'
  • LopesÇelik
    64'
  • Lennon
    54'
  • Pedro Henrique
    51'
  • 1st Half
  • Kayserispor
  • Konyaspor
  • Pedro Henrique (P)
    45'
  • Jevtovic
    45'
  • Çalik
    19'
avant-match

Kayserispor - Konyaspor

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Kayserispor and Konyaspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 24 December 2020.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Samet Aybaba or Ismail Kartal? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Catch the latest Kayserispor and Konyaspor news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Kayserispor and Konyaspor. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.