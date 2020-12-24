MKE Ankaragücü
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    1
    0
    16:00
    24/12/20
    Eryaman Stadium
    Besiktas
    Turkish Süper Lig • Day 14
    • 2nd Half
    • MKE Ankaragücü
    • Besiktas
    • Cetin
      86'
    • LarinYalçin
      83'
    • N'SakalaYilmaz
      83'
    • VocaDioussé
      78'
    • MensahTokoz
      73'
    • BørvenBolingi
      68'
    • CekiciPaintsil
      67'
    • GhezzalN'Koudou
      62'
    • Vida
      61'
    • 1/2 Time
    • MKE Ankaragücü
    • Besiktas
    • KitsiouDikmen
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • MKE Ankaragücü
    • Besiktas
    • GüralCetin
      40'
    MKE Ankaragücü - Besiktas

    Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between MKE Ankaragücü and Besiktas with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 24 December 2020.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Necati Erkmen or Sergen Yalçin? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Catch the latest MKE Ankaragücü and Besiktas news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
