Sivasspor
Finished
0
3
-
1
0
13:00
24/12/20
Yeni 4 Eylül Stadi
Gençlerbirligi
Turkish Süper Lig • Day 14
ScoresTables
  • 2nd Half
  • Sivasspor
  • Gençlerbirligi
  • Kizildag
    90'
  • ÖzdemirCecenoglu
    90'
  • GradelErdal
    89'
  • FajrJorge Félix
    89'
  • Yatabaré
    86'
  • YildirimSeyhan
    77'
  • YilmazBerisbek
    77'
  • SioAyité
    72'
  • Arslan
    71'
  • YesilyurtÖztekin
    70'
  • KayodeYatabaré
    64'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Sivasspor
  • Gençlerbirligi
  • StancuFurman
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Sivasspor
  • Gençlerbirligi
  • Gradel
    45'
  • Kizildag
    43'
  • Artan
    38'
  • Appindangoyé
    17'
avant-match

Sivasspor - Gençlerbirligi

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Sivasspor and Gençlerbirligi with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 24 December 2020.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Riza Çalimbay or Mustafa Kaplan? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Catch the latest Sivasspor and Gençlerbirligi news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Sivasspor and Gençlerbirligi. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.