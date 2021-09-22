Adana Demirspor striker Mario Balotelli celebrated scoring a late goal for Adana Demirspor in their 3-3 draw at Besiktas by taunting opposition manager Sergen Yalcin.

Yalcin angered the former Italy international by saying he had "no brain" when he tried to infamously backheel a shot on goal for Manchester City in a pre-season friendly against LA Galaxy back in 2013.

Yalcin, who was working as a pundit at the time, also said that he would have fired the forward if he was in Roberto Mancini's shoes.

Premier League Balotelli scored own goals in Liverpool training, says Lambert 05/05/2021 AT 08:54

With Balotelli's side Demirspor 3-1 down on Tuesday, Balotelli scored a fine goal in the 79th minute from outside the box before celebrating directly in front of Yalcin.

The former City and Liverpool striker pointed to his head to reference the manager's comment and then pointed directly at him.

Balotelli posted his goal and celebration on Instagram and also wrote on his Instagram story: "We have brain and especially we have balls and heart. Very big heart and we are proud of it."

Adana Demirspor's president Murat Sancak said both Balotelli and Yalcin were in the wrong.

"I wish it didn't happen," Sancak said.

Both Sergen Yalcin's comments at first and then what Balotelli did were not right.

In his post-match press conference, Yalcin said: "It is the first time that I've seen a player doing such a thing to a manager.

"I could not understand why he did that, maybe the reason is that he did not join Besiktas last year. That shows his personality."

Former Watford, Peterborough, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga scored a last-minute equaliser for the visitors.

Football Balotelli scores four minutes into Monza debut 30/12/2020 AT 19:04