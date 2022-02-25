Adana Demirspor - Antalyaspor

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Adana Demirspor and Antalyaspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 25 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Vincenzo Montella or Alfons Groenendijk? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Adana Demirspor and Antalyaspor news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Adana Demirspor and Antalyaspor. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

