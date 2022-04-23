Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 34
Yeni Adana Stadyumu / 23.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/adana-demirspor/teamcenter.shtml
Adana Demirspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/trabzonspor/teamcenter.shtml
Trabzonspor
Advertisement
Ad

Adana Demirspor - Trabzonspor

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Adana Demirspor logo
Adana Demirspor
Trabzonspor logo
Trabzonspor jersey
Trabzonspor
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Adana Demirspor

Trabzonspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
332110273
2
FenerbahçeFEN
34198765
3
KonyasporKON
33187861
4
BasaksehirBAS
331661154
5
Adana DemirsporADE
331410952
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Turkish Süper Lig

Balotelli celebrates in front of Besiktas boss with 'no brain' reference

22/09/2021 at 10:28

Related matches

Çaykur Rizespor
0
6
Fenerbahçe
76'
Gaziantep FK
-
-
Göztepe
23/04
Fatih Karagümrük
-
-
Giresunspor
23/04
Basaksehir
-
-
Hatayspor
24/04

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Adana Demirspor and Trabzonspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 23 April 2022.

Catch the latest Adana Demirspor and Trabzonspor news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.