Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 36
Antalya Stadyumu / 09.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/antalyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Antalyaspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/konyaspor/teamcenter.shtml
Konyaspor
Advertisement
Ad

Antalyaspor - Konyaspor

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Antalyaspor logo
Antalyaspor
Konyaspor logo
Konyaspor
0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Antalyaspor

Konyaspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
362212278
2
FenerbahçeFEN
36209769
3
KonyasporKON
35197964
4
BasaksehirBAS
361871161
5
AlanyasporALA
361771258
9
AntalyasporANT
3514101152
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Turkish Süper Lig

Balotelli celebrates in front of Besiktas boss with 'no brain' reference

22/09/2021 at 10:28

Related matches

Besiktas
1
1
Fenerbahçe
Altay
1
1
Giresunspor
Yeni Malatyaspor
1
3
Çaykur Rizespor
Adana Demirspor
1
2
Alanyaspor

Follow the Turkish Süper Lig live Football match between Antalyaspor and Konyaspor with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 9 May 2022.

Catch the latest Antalyaspor and Konyaspor news and find up to date Turkish Süper Lig standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.