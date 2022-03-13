Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 29
Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu / 13.03.2022
Basaksehir
Rescheduled
-
-
Antalyaspor
Basaksehir - Antalyaspor Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Basaksehir logo
Basaksehir
Antalyaspor logo
Antalyaspor
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Basaksehir

Antalyaspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
28207167
2
KonyasporKON
28157652
3
BasaksehirBAS
28145947
4
FenerbahçeFEN
28138747
5
AlanyasporALA
28137846
14
AntalyasporANT
28981135
Latest news

Turkish Süper Lig

Balotelli celebrates in front of Besiktas boss with 'no brain' reference

22/09/2021 at 10:28

