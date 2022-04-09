Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 32
Vodafone Park / 09.04.2022
Besiktas
Not started
-
-
Alanyaspor
Besiktas - Alanyaspor

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Besiktas logo
Besiktas
Alanyaspor logo
Alanyaspor
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Besiktas

Alanyaspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
31218271
2
KonyasporKON
31177758
3
FenerbahçeFEN
31168756
4
AlanyasporALA
31157952
5
BasaksehirBAS
311551150
8
BesiktasBES
311211847
Latest news

Turkish Süper Lig

Balotelli celebrates in front of Besiktas boss with 'no brain' reference

22/09/2021 at 10:28

