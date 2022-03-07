Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 28
Vodafone Park / 07.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/besiktas/teamcenter.shtml
Besiktas
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/buyuksehir-bld-spor/teamcenter.shtml
Basaksehir
Besiktas - Basaksehir Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Besiktas logo
Besiktas
Basaksehir logo
Basaksehir
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Besiktas

Basaksehir

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
28207167
2
KonyasporKON
28157652
3
FenerbahçeFEN
28138747
4
BasaksehirBAS
27144946
5
Adana DemirsporADE
28129745
6
BesiktasBES
27128744
Latest news

Turkish Süper Lig

Balotelli celebrates in front of Besiktas boss with 'no brain' reference

22/09/2021 at 10:28

