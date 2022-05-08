Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 36
Vodafone Park / 08.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/besiktas/teamcenter.shtml
Besiktas
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fenerbahce/teamcenter.shtml
Fenerbahçe
Besiktas - Fenerbahçe

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Besiktas logo
Besiktas
Fenerbahçe logo
Fenerbahçe
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Besiktas

Fenerbahçe

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
362212278
2
FenerbahçeFEN
35208768
3
KonyasporKON
35197964
4
BasaksehirBAS
361871161
5
AlanyasporALA
361771258
7
BesiktasBES
351412954
Latest news

Turkish Süper Lig

Balotelli celebrates in front of Besiktas boss with 'no brain' reference

22/09/2021 at 10:28

