Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 30
Çaykur Didi Stadyumu / 18.03.2022
Çaykur Rizespor
Not started
-
-
Trabzonspor
Çaykur Rizespor - Trabzonspor Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Çaykur Rizespor
Trabzonspor
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Çaykur Rizespor

Trabzonspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
29217170
2
KonyasporKON
29167655
3
FenerbahçeFEN
29148750
4
BasaksehirBAS
291451047
5
AlanyasporALA
29137946
19
Çaykur RizesporRIZ
29651823
