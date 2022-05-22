Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 38
Atatürk Olympiyat / 22.05.2022
Fatih Karagümrük
Not started
-
-
Alanyaspor
Fatih Karagümrük - Alanyaspor

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fatih Karagümrük logo
Fatih Karagümrük
Alanyaspor logo
Alanyaspor
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fatih Karagümrük

Alanyaspor

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
372312281
2
FenerbahçeFEN
372010770
3
KonyasporKON
372071067
4
BasaksehirBAS
371881162
5
AlanyasporALA
371871261
8
Fatih KaragümrükKAR
371691257
