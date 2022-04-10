Turkish Süper Lig / Matchday 32
Sükrü Saraçoglu / 10.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fenerbahce/teamcenter.shtml
Fenerbahçe
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/galatasaray/teamcenter.shtml
Galatasaray
Fenerbahçe - Galatasaray

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fenerbahçe logo
Fenerbahçe
Galatasaray logo
Galatasaray jersey
Galatasaray
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Fenerbahçe

Galatasaray

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
TrabzonsporTRA
32219272
2
KonyasporKON
32177858
3
FenerbahçeFEN
31168756
4
AlanyasporALA
321571052
5
BasaksehirBAS
311551150
13
GalatasarayGAL
311181241
Latest news

Turkish Süper Lig

Balotelli celebrates in front of Besiktas boss with 'no brain' reference

22/09/2021 at 10:28

